Knights vs Rocks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CSA T20 Challenge Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Match number 18 of the CSA T20 Challenge will feature the Knights clashing against the Rocks. On Wednesday, the two teams will take the field at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

The Knights haven’t tasted defeat in the tournament so far. They were clinical against the Western Province and registered a 9-wicket win. The batters chased down a mere target of 117, without breaking much sweat. Two of their matches were washed out. The Knights will want to put up another spectacular performance on Wednesday.

The Rocks have secured two big wins and a defeat. They are currently placed in the third position on the table. Rocks dished out a stellar show against the Dolphins, trouncing them by 7 wickets in a rain-interrupted match. Skipper Ferisco Adams and his men will be eyeing the top spot in the league and for that, they will have to emerge victorious in this fixture.

Ahead of Wednesday’s CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Rocks; here is all you need to know:

What date will the CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Rocks will be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Rocks will be played on October 26.

Where will the CSA T20 Challenge match Knights vs Rocks Women be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Rocks will be held at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom.

What time will the CSA T20 Challenge match Knights vs Rocks begin?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Rocks will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Knights vs Rocks CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Rocks will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Knights vs Rocks CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Rocks will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Knights vs Rocks Possible Starting XI:

Knights Predicted Starting Line-up: Nathan Roux, Gihahn Cloete, Pite van Biljon, Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Josh Cobb, Aubrey Swanepoel, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Nealan van Heerden

Rocks Predicted Starting Line-up: Janneman Malan, Leus du Plooy, Valentine Kitime, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams(c), Hardus Viljoen, Bamanye Xenxe, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack

