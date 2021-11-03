Know Indian Players have Passion and Desire to Improve Every Day: Rahul Dravid After Appointment as New Head Coach

Batting great Rahul Dravid expressed his gratitude after being appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid will take over the charge from Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup. His first assignment as the head of the Indian team will be against New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests.

The former India captain said it is an honour to coach the Indian team and is looking forward to it.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role," Dravid said in a statement.

Dravid further hailed Shastri’s legacy as the Team India head coach and said he will try to take it forward.

“Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," he said.

India lost the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup and World Test Championship final during Shastri’s tenure, however, the team registered some major overseas series win including back-to-back Test series win over Australia Down Under.

Before becoming the head coach, Dravid was heading the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The legendary cricket has also coached the Under-19 team of India which lifted the World Cup trophy in Prithvi Shaw’s leadership. He has also guided the India A’s team in the past.

“Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day," he added.

Recently, Dravid coached the second tier, Indian cricket team, on the Sri Lanka tour as Shastri was travelling with the senior team for the World Test Championship Final and England Test series.

India won the ODI series 2-1, however, the COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp cost them the T20I series.

Dravid talked about the major tournaments in the next 2 years and said he is looking forward to achieving the potential with the players and the support staff.

“There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," Dravid concluded.

