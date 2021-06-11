Know Simarjeet Singh, The Net Bowler Selected For India’s Sri Lanka Tour

Next month, Team India will travel to Sri Lanka, led by Shikhar Dhawan for a series of three ODIs and as many T20 matches. For this trip, a 20-member squad has been announced. Six players have been given chance in the team for the first time. Selectors have chosen Nitish Rana and Krishnappa Gautam for Team India.

Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, and Simarjeet Singh are the five net bowlers who will join the team on this tour.

Ishan, Sandeep, Arshdeep, and Sai Kishore are the four net bowlers, who have made a name for themselves in the IPL, and their names are somewhat familiar to everyone. However, Simarjeet is new to everyone on this tour.

Simarjeet, a 23-year-old right-arm medium pacer, is the newest member of the Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour. For the first time in his career, this Delhi bowler will be a member of the senior team.

Simarjeet’s debut in 2018

Simarjeet made his professional debut against Saurashtra in a List A match in September 2018.

The young bowler took 11 wickets at an average of 28.45 and an economy rate of 5.65 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. He was Delhi’s joint second-highest wicket-taker this season.

For Delhi, he has played 10 first-class, 19 List A, and 15 T20 matches. This bowler has 37 first-class wickets, 19 List A wickets, and 18 T20 wickets to his name. In first-class cricket, he has four-wicket hauls and once a five-wicket haul, as well as four wickets in List A matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here