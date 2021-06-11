Know Who Is Shoaib Akhtar’s Favorite Bollywood Actor

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is known for being a fast bowler who used to make the top batsmen sweat with his speed. Not only on the field but also off it, Akhtar is a huge hit.

In India also he has as many supporters as he has in Pakistan. India is one of his favorite places on the planet. Shoaib has been interacting with followers on social media and answering their queries since his retirement.

On his Instagram account, Akhtar recently held a question and answer session with a fan. A fan asked him the name of his favorite Indian actor around this time. Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is Akhtar’s favorite actor. With this response, Akhtar tagged Salman Khan and uploaded a shirtless photo of him.

Salman is well-liked not only in India but also in Pakistan, which is not surprising. This isn’t the first time Shoaib has expressed his affection for Salman. In a previous interview, he stated that if his biopic is ever filmed, he wants Salman Khan to play the role. When Gangster was released, he said that Salman Khan informed him he was a wonderful fit for Shiney Ahuja’s character because he looked like a gangster.

A fan urged Shoaib that he should be the bowling coach of Pakistan’s Under-19 or ‘A’ squad during the same question-and-answer session. In a very amusing way, this former fast bowler dismissed this suggestion.

Shoaib has 178 wickets in 46 Tests and 247 wickets in 163 One-Day Internationals for Pakistan. In Tests, he has taken 10 wickets twice and five wickets 12 times.

