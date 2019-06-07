Know Your Venue: County Ground, Bristol

The County Ground in Bristol, the home of the English county, Gloucestershire, will host its second match (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka) of the 2019 World Cup on Friday, 7th June.
The ground is seeped in history and was bought by W.G. Grace in 1889. Since then it has witnessed some memorable innings and spells by some all-time greats of the game.
Bristol hosted its maiden ODI in the 1983 World Cup between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. However, it had to wait for 16 more years to host another - in 1999. Over the last decade though, the ground has been used fairly more regularly in international white ball cricket.
We take a look at some records and interesting numbers at the venue.
The Toss Factor
Teams winning the toss have preferred to field first at this venue. Generally, teams batting first have struggled here suggesting that the pitch is good for bowlers with the new ball.
The batting average and run-rate in the first innings (29.48 and 5.19) is lower than that in the second innings (34.94 and 5.33).
Capacity: 17,500
Number of ODIs hosted: 19
First ODI: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand on June 13, 1983 (World Cup)
Highest Team Total: 369 for 9 (England vs West Indies) on 24th September, 2017
Number of 300-plus totals: 7
Lowest Team Total (completed innings): (Zimbabwe vs England) on 6th July, 2003
Matches Won Chasing: (10 of 17 result matches)
Overall Batting Average: 29.4
Overall Batting Strike Rate: 80.08
Overall Bowling Average: 34.4
Highest Aggregate Runs: Sachin Tendulkar (352 runs in 3 innings at an average of 176 at a strike rate of 111.74)
Maximum Hundreds: 2 (Sachin Tendulkar)
Number of Total Hundreds: 8
Highest Score: 151 (Imam-ul-Haq) against England in May, 2019
Fastest Completed Innings (for a 50-plus score): Moeen Ali (102 in 57 deliveries at a strike rate of 178.94) against West Indies in September, 2017
Highest Partnership: 237 (unbeaten) (Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar), India vs Kenya in May 1999 (World Cup)
Highest Wicket-Taker: 10 (Andrew Flintoff)
Best Bowling: Richard Hadlee (5-25 in 10.1 overs against Sri Lanka in June, 1983 World Cup)
Number of 4-plus hauls: 12
Know Your Venue: County Ground, Bristol
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019
SL v PAKBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
BAN v ENGCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
NZ v AFGTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019
AUS v INDThe Oval All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings