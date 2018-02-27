Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli and Boys Donate to Help Capetonians Fight Water Crisis

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 27, 2018, 8:09 PM IST
Cricket South Africa

New Delhi: The Indian team after clinching the T20I series against South Africa in Cape Town, won a million hearts as they donated R1,00,000 to the Cape Town Water Crisis Fund. In fact it was not just the Indian team that donated for the noble cause, but also the South African team.

The cheque was given to Gift of Givers at the last T20I on Sunday. The donated money will be used to drill boreholes as well as to supply bottled water to organistions in need.

According to CSA release, Faf du Plessis said, “Both teams had first-hand experience of the Water Crisis in Cape Town and, having chatted to Virat, we decided to get our teams to sign some jerseys which we auctioned off with the funds raised going to assist the Cape Town Water Crisis.”

“We also wanted to create awareness and hope that other organizations and sports codes follow in our direction,” added Du Plessis.

Skipper Virat Kohli addressed the need to get involved with this campaign. “Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and whenever we visit and play at Newlands, we are treated extremely well by the local people. By creating awareness of the drought, we are playing our part in highlighting the drought so people can see the seriousness of what’s taking place in the Mother City,” commented Kohli.

India coach Ravi Shastri, before leaving the Rainbow Nation had wished that the water-crisis in the city ends soon. He had tweeted, “Time to leave beautiful Capetown and the Majestic Table Mountain. God bless you with the water. Soon coming.”




The people in Cape Town woke up to the Level 6 Water restrictions on January 1 this year and this means that every person can use a maximum 87 litres of water per day. Households which use more than 10,500 litres of water a month will have water management devices fit. Such has been the scenario that hotels have asked guests not to take shower for more than 2 minutes and asked guests from keeping the tap open when they are brushing or shaving.
First Published: February 27, 2018, 8:03 PM IST

