Virat Kohli and Boys Donate to Help Capetonians Fight Water Crisis

The cheque was given to Gift of Givers at the last T20I on Sunday. The donated money will be used to drill boreholes as well as to supply bottled water to organistions in need.
According to CSA release, Faf du Plessis said, “Both teams had first-hand experience of the Water Crisis in Cape Town and, having chatted to Virat, we decided to get our teams to sign some jerseys which we auctioned off with the funds raised going to assist the Cape Town Water Crisis.”
“We also wanted to create awareness and hope that other organizations and sports codes follow in our direction,” added Du Plessis.
Skipper Virat Kohli addressed the need to get involved with this campaign. “Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and whenever we visit and play at Newlands, we are treated extremely well by the local people. By creating awareness of the drought, we are playing our part in highlighting the drought so people can see the seriousness of what’s taking place in the Mother City,” commented Kohli.
India coach Ravi Shastri, before leaving the Rainbow Nation had wished that the water-crisis in the city ends soon. He had tweeted, “Time to leave beautiful Capetown and the Majestic Table Mountain. God bless you with the water. Soon coming.”
Time to leave beautiful Capetown and the Majestic Table Mountain. God bless you with the water. Soon coming. pic.twitter.com/P6JQDXsSXV— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 25, 2018
The people in Cape Town woke up to the Level 6 Water restrictions on January 1 this year and this means that every person can use a maximum 87 litres of water per day. Households which use more than 10,500 litres of water a month will have water management devices fit. Such has been the scenario that hotels have asked guests not to take shower for more than 2 minutes and asked guests from keeping the tap open when they are brushing or shaving.
cape townFaf du PlessisIndia vs South AfricaOff The FieldRavi ShastriSouth Africa vs India 2018virat kohli
First Published: February 27, 2018, 8:03 PM IST