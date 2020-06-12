Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Kohli Crescent or Tendulkar Drive: Town in Australia Has Streets Named After Legendary Players

Estate developers in the suburb of Victoria, Australia, have found a new way to lure potential customers -- by naming the streets on the name of the cricketers. Now owning a house in 'Kohli Crescent' or Tendulkar Drive', or maybe own a villa at the 'Kallis Way' or 'Dev Terrace' might be possible.

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2020, 9:13 PM IST
Rockbank, the western suburb in Melton City Council, has streets named after these legends and the inquiries have doubled ever since this development.

"As soon as we announced street names after cricketers, inquiries doubled," property developer Varun Sharma was quoted as saying by SBS Hindi.

"Who would not like to live on 'Kohli Crescent? You never know Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli might drive by the street when he is in Melbourne this December,"Sharma added, referring to India's upcoming tour of Australia.

Apart from the Indian legends, other streets named after cricketers included (Steve) Waugh Street, (Gary) Sobers Drive, (Richard) Hadlee Street and (Wasim) Akram Way.

City of Melton Mayor, Cr Lara Carli, was quoted as saying, "Street names in our city are usually submitted by developers and approved by Council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines. It seems these cricket-themed names are already popular with cricketer fans in our community and beyond."

This is not the first time a street has been named after an Indian cricketer. Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand, has a street in the name of Sunil Gavaskar -- the 'Gavaskar Place'. It is situated in a locality called Khandala.

Off The Field

