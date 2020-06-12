Kohli Crescent or Tendulkar Drive: Town in Australia Has Streets Named After Legendary Players
Estate developers in the suburb of Victoria, Australia, have found a new way to lure potential customers -- by naming the streets on the name of the cricketers. Now owning a house in 'Kohli Crescent' or Tendulkar Drive', or maybe own a villa at the 'Kallis Way' or 'Dev Terrace' might be possible.
