Ireland vs India: Virat Kohli & Other Team India Batsmen Hit the Ground Running in Ireland

India are the hands down favourites for the two outings but Virat Kohli and his men are not taking their opponents lightly. Playing well in the United Kingdom often boils down to acclimatising well to the conditions and the Indian batsmen have hit the training ground early.
In a short video posted on BCCI's official Twitter handle, the Indian batsmen are seen taking guard in the nets in London. The message along with the post read,"An intense training session for #TeamIndia ahead of the two T20Is against Ireland."
Training ✅— BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2018
An intense training session for #TeamIndia ahead of the two T20Is against Ireland.#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/sRqE0F1P26
The video has the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul face up to the Indian bowlers. With five T20Is coming up over the next few days, the players are seen getting into ball striking mode with the CSK duo of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina playing aerial shots.
MS Dhoni had turned the clock back and returned to his free hitting avatar in the Indian Premier League and this video once again gives the indication that the former India captain could look to be aggressive in international T20s as well. Raina too has had a high strike-rate since his return to T20 internationals.
India will take on the rampaging England side after their two-match assignment against the Irish and the batsmen will look to get runs under their belt to boost their confidence ahead of tougher challenges.
Indian captain Virat Kohli is just 17 runs short of becoming the third batsman to complete 2000 runs in international T20s, behind the New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and the now retired Brendon McCullum. He will be the fastest to the mark.
First Published: June 26, 2018, 1:05 PM IST