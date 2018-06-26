Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ireland vs India: Virat Kohli & Other Team India Batsmen Hit the Ground Running in Ireland

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 26, 2018, 1:42 PM IST
Virat Kohli in action in net practice ahead of India's first T20 international against Ireland in Dublin (Twitter/BCCI)

Team India begin their two-match T20I series against Ireland on Wednesday at the picturesque The Village stadium at Malahide in Dublin. The two teams have met only once before in cricket's shortest format, that too nine years ago.

India are the hands down favourites for the two outings but Virat Kohli and his men are not taking their opponents lightly. Playing well in the United Kingdom often boils down to acclimatising well to the conditions and the Indian batsmen have hit the training ground early.

In a short video posted on BCCI's official Twitter handle, the Indian batsmen are seen taking guard in the nets in London. The message along with the post read,"An intense training session for #TeamIndia ahead of the two T20Is against Ireland."




The video has the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul face up to the Indian bowlers. With five T20Is coming up over the next few days, the players are seen getting into ball striking mode with the CSK duo of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina playing aerial shots.

MS Dhoni had turned the clock back and returned to his free hitting avatar in the Indian Premier League and this video once again gives the indication that the former India captain could look to be aggressive in international T20s as well. Raina too has had a high strike-rate since his return to T20 internationals.

India will take on the rampaging England side after their two-match assignment against the Irish and the batsmen will look to get runs under their belt to boost their confidence ahead of tougher challenges.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is just 17 runs short of becoming the third batsman to complete 2000 runs in international T20s, behind the New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and the now retired Brendon McCullum. He will be the fastest to the mark.

Ire vs Ind 2018Ireland vs India 2018
June 26, 2018

