Virat Kohli Gears up For Asia Cup 2022 by Belting Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja And R Ashwin in The Nets | Watch

Batting superstar Virat Kohli has started training for the Asia Cup 2022 which gets underway in Dubai this Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led India will be opening their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday in a much-awaited clash – the first meeting between the two old rivals since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Kohli has been battling a major slump and Asia Cup provides him with a big opportunity to get back to his old self. He was part of India’s squad for the England tour where his highest score across formats was 20 in the second innings of rescheduled Edgbaston Test.

The Indian team has reached UAE for the Asia Cup with BCCI sharing a clip of the cricketers mingling with opposition players as they arrived for their first training session.

A vide shared by Paktv.tv on YouTube shows Kohli preparing for the marquee T20 competition which is being held for the first time since 2018 after multiple delays to the covid pandemic.

In the video, Kohli is seen facing spinners and repeatedly stepping out to them, hitting boundaries. The 33-year-old, who has scored 3308 runs from 91 innings in T20iS, looked in fine touch, consistently middling the ball.

Watch the video below:

Kohli has been under fire for his massive slump. He hasn’t scored a century across formats since November 2019 and questions are being raised over his place in the shortest format now.

He has already given up captaincy from all formats with Rohit succeeding him into the roles.

Kohli knows he’s going through a rough patch. He also is aware there’s no discernible issue in his batting.

“What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome,” Kohli said on Star Sports.

“Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I’m batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I’m batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn’t the case in England; I didn’t feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case,” he added.

