Kohli Has Class, It Feels Good to See Him Bat: Javed Miandad

Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad is in awe of Virat Kohli's batting and has picked the India captain as his favourite batsman, saying his record "itself tells a lot".

PTI |March 21, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
Kohli Has Class, It Feels Good to See Him Bat: Javed Miandad

Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad is in awe of Virat Kohli's batting and has picked the India captain as his favourite batsman, saying his record "itself tells a lot".

The former Pakistan captain picked the current India skipper as his favourite due to his "classy" batting.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the talent and depth present in the current Indian squad, Miandad especially praised Kohli for his enviable stats and the way he achieved them.

"I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli," Miandad said.

"I don't have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.

"Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn't play spinners well."

Miandad, who aggregated 8832 runs in 124 Tests and 7381 runs in 233 ODIs for Pakistan, stated that both Rohit Sharma and Kohli make batting look easy.

One of the toughest competitors of his time, Miandad is known for his outspokenness.

On Kohli, he added, "He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class."

