ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 33, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 25 October, 2019

2ND INN

Namibia

181/5 (20.0)

Namibia
v/s
Kenya
Kenya*

2/0 (0.3)

Kenya need 180 runs in 117 balls at 9.23 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 33: NAM VS KEN

live
NAM NAM
KEN KEN

Dubai

25 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 1: ESP VS POR

upcoming
ESP ESP
POR POR

Dubai

25 Oct, 201918:30 IST

Match 34: CAN VS OMA

upcoming
CAN CAN
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

25 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 35: IRE VS NIG

upcoming
IRE IRE
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

26 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Kohli in Holiday Mood After Taking Break From Bangladesh T20Is

Perched on top of the Test Championship standings after pocketing a commanding 3-0 series whitewash of South Africa, a happy India skipper Virat Kohli is in a holiday mood as he posted a picture with actress-wife Anushka Sharma from a picturesque location.

IANS |October 25, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
Mumbai: Perched on top of the Test Championship standings after pocketing a commanding 3-0 series whitewash of South Africa, a happy India skipper Virat Kohli is in a holiday mood as he posted a picture with actress-wife Anushka Sharma from a picturesque location.

In the picture uploaded across social media handles, Kohli can be seen in a relaxed mood with Anushka at a beautiful locale with hills and the sea in the backdrop.

Kohli has been rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and Rohit Sharma will lead the team in his absence.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
