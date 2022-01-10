‘Kohli is Coming Back, Whether You’ll leave out Rahane or Vihari?’: Former India Selector Explains

Aiming at their first-ever Test series in the Rainbow Nation, India will take on South Africa in the third test which begins on Tuesday in Cape Town. Before the much-awaited game, the Indian think tank is likely to face a selection conundrum as Virat Kohli is set to return to the playing XI.

The Johannesburg Test saw Virat Kohli missing out with an upper back spasm. In his absence, opener KL Rahul stepped into the captain’s shoes but the visitors could do well in the game. India lost the game by seven wickets; their first-ever defeat at The Wanderers.

Head coach Rahul Dravid has hinted at Kohli’s return and the latter’s recent pictures in the training session are enough to speak about his fitness. In that case, all-rounder Hanuma Vihari, who came in as a cover for Kohli in the second Test, might lose his spot.

The final XI will be out at the toss on Tuesday but the experts have begun their discussion on the possible team composition. Former selector and cricketer Saba Karim has also spoken about the dilemma the visitors are going to face on Kohli’s return.

“The biggest question that will be posed is the team composition. Virat will have to decide with Rahul Dravid what the XI should be. The big question is, because Virat Kohli is coming back into the XI, whether you will leave out Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari,” Karim told India News.

The former cricketer also opined that India might play veteran speedster Ishant Sharma in place of Mohammed Siraj who hurt his hamstring during the second Test.

“Siraj is injured at the moment, so whom will you play instead of him. I feel if you look towards experience, you should definitely play Ishant Sharma. But things will be decided based on who is bowling better between Umesh and Ishant in the nets,” Karim further said.

