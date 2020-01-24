Kohli is Fantastic But Lucky as Well: Abdul Razzaq
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has termed Virat Kohli as a "fantastic player" without a doubt, but believes the Indian skipper is "lucky" as he gets full support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
