Kohli is Great But Watching Rohit Bat is Satisfying: Zaheer Abbas
Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas has reserved high praise for star India batsman Rohit Sharma. Abbas said that while Indian captain Virat Kohli is a great batsman, his limited over deputy Rohit's strokeplay is satisfying to watch.
