Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Kohli Makes Most of His Break, Has Lunch With Anushka in His Delhi Restaurant

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 24, 2018, 2:32 PM IST
Kohli Makes Most of His Break, Has Lunch With Anushka in His Delhi Restaurant

(Twitter)

Loading...
Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen enjoying his break as he caught up with friends and family, and was seen having lunch at his restaurant – Nueva in Delhi. Actress and wife Anushka Sharma was also present with Kohli.

Kohli wrote on his Twitter account, saying, “Great lunch today at @nueva_world, food was outstanding and the company couldn't have been better. Great place for food lovers like us. #Favourite #Nueva PS- Don't miss the chimichuri mushrooms!”







Kohli was left out of India’s Asia Cup squad to give him some rest but his exclusion raised a lot of eyebrows, with broadcaster Star writing to ACC regarding Kohli’s unavailability.

However, BCCI made it clear that it's solely their prerogative to choose the national team and no outside interference would be allowed.

"Please note that selection of best available team for participation in a tournament is sole prerogative of BCCI," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said.

"It is not open for ACC or its broadcaster to insist on selection of any particular player and/or to question the expertise of any selection committee as to which is the best available team for particular tournament."
Anushka SharmaOff The Fieldvirat kohli
First Published: September 24, 2018, 2:18 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...