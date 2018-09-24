Kohli Makes Most of His Break, Has Lunch With Anushka in His Delhi Restaurant

Loading...
Kohli wrote on his Twitter account, saying, “Great lunch today at @nueva_world, food was outstanding and the company couldn't have been better. Great place for food lovers like us. #Favourite #Nueva PS- Don't miss the chimichuri mushrooms!”
Great lunch today at @nueva_world, food was outstanding and the company couldn't have been better. ❤ Great place for food lovers like us. 😋👌 #Favourite #Nueva
PS- Don't miss the chimichuri mushrooms! 😀 pic.twitter.com/BhYQP2at23
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2018
Well done boys. What a joy to watch.Great win for us. Onwards and upwards 💪🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2018
Kohli was left out of India’s Asia Cup squad to give him some rest but his exclusion raised a lot of eyebrows, with broadcaster Star writing to ACC regarding Kohli’s unavailability.
However, BCCI made it clear that it's solely their prerogative to choose the national team and no outside interference would be allowed.
"Please note that selection of best available team for participation in a tournament is sole prerogative of BCCI," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said.
"It is not open for ACC or its broadcaster to insist on selection of any particular player and/or to question the expertise of any selection committee as to which is the best available team for particular tournament."
First Published: September 24, 2018, 2:18 PM IST