Kohli Moves to Within Touching Distance of Top 10 in T20 Rankings

Afghanistan batsman Hazratullah Zazai, and Scotland’s George Munsey have made great strides in the latest ICC T20 World Rankings, while India’s Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan inched their way towards breaking into the top 10.

Cricketnext Staff |September 25, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
Kohli Moves to Within Touching Distance of Top 10 in T20 Rankings

Afghanistan batsman Hazratullah Zazai, and Scotland’s George Munsey have made great strides in the latest ICC T20 World Rankings, while India’s Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan inched their way towards breaking into the top 10.

Zazai is currently placed at the fifth position – the highest ever for an Afghan batsman, and Munsey became the first player from Scotland to reach the mark of 600 points, which came after his unbeaten 127 off only 56 balls against Netherlands recently.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s unbeaten 72 in the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa that ended in a 1-1 draw, has seen him gain one spot and reach 11th in the batting list while Dhawan has moved up three places to 13th after scores of 40 and 36.

Among the other big movers was South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, who’s good showing in the recently concluded T20I series against India saw him go up to 30th position from 49.

The tri-series in Bangladesh which also featured Zimbabwe And Afghanistan also resulted in a jump in rankings for the players involved. Hamilton Masakadza retired from international cricket in 22nd place as Zimbabwe’s highest ranked batsman at the time, while Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman moved into the top 10, taking seven wickets in the series.

The Ireland series saw the Dutch pair of Ben Cooper and Max O’Dowd achieve their highest rankings at joint 41st among batsmen, while Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien has achieved a career-high 459 rating points in batting. Andrew Balbirnie has also progressed from 95th to 53rd in the same list.​

