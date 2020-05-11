Kohli on Another Level, But Would Love to Watch Rohit Bat: Kaif
If Mohammad Kaif is given a choice, he would watch Rohit Sharma bat over Virat Kohli in white-ball cricket, the former India batsman said on Sunday. Kaif went on to add that India skipper Kohli is on another level across formats.
