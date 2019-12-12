Mumbai: India skipper Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul, who starred with the bat in the just-concluded T20I series against West Indies which the hosts won 2-1, have moved upwards in the ICC Rankings for batsmen.
In the latest rankings released on Thursday, Rahul has jumped by three spots to number six while Kohli has made a jump of five spots to enter the top 10.
Rahul slammed 91 off 56 deliveries and was adjudged Man of the Match in the third T20I which India won by 67 runs at the Wankhede. He scored 164 runs in the three matches against the West Indies.
Meanwhile, Kohli amassed 183 runs against the West Indies and was declared the Player of the Series.
However, Rohit has moved down by a spot and is now placed at the ninth spot in the ICC Rankings. The 32-year-old, who is the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in international cricket, scored 94 runs in the three T20Is against Kieron Pollard's men.
Both Rohit and Kohli are leading run-scorers in T20Is, currently tied at 2,633 runs each.
The Indian skipper has accumulated these runs in 75 matches (70 innings) at an average of 52.66. Rohit, on the other hand, needed 104 matches (96 innings) to score the same number of runs at an average of 32.10.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Kohli, Rahul Move Up in T20I Rankings; Rohit Slips Down
India skipper Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul, who starred with the bat in the just-concluded T20I series against West Indies which the hosts won 2-1, have moved upwards in the ICC Rankings for batsmen.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Not Executing Our Plans Has Been the Story This Series: Kieron Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Know Where We Faltered, It's Work in Progress For Us: Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Becomes LaLiga's First-ever Brand Ambassador in India
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings