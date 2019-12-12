Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

248/4 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

263/6 (86.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 4, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 12 December, 2019

1ST INN

Chattogram Challengers *

16/0 (3.2)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

Kohli, Rahul Move Up in T20I Rankings; Rohit Slips Down

India skipper Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul, who starred with the bat in the just-concluded T20I series against West Indies which the hosts won 2-1, have moved upwards in the ICC Rankings for batsmen.

IANS |December 12, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Kohli, Rahul Move Up in T20I Rankings; Rohit Slips Down

Mumbai: India skipper Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul, who starred with the bat in the just-concluded T20I series against West Indies which the hosts won 2-1, have moved upwards in the ICC Rankings for batsmen.

In the latest rankings released on Thursday, Rahul has jumped by three spots to number six while Kohli has made a jump of five spots to enter the top 10.

Rahul slammed 91 off 56 deliveries and was adjudged Man of the Match in the third T20I which India won by 67 runs at the Wankhede. He scored 164 runs in the three matches against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Kohli amassed 183 runs against the West Indies and was declared the Player of the Series.

However, Rohit has moved down by a spot and is now placed at the ninth spot in the ICC Rankings. The 32-year-old, who is the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in international cricket, scored 94 runs in the three T20Is against Kieron Pollard's men.

Both Rohit and Kohli are leading run-scorers in T20Is, currently tied at 2,633 runs each.

The Indian skipper has accumulated these runs in 75 matches (70 innings) at an average of 52.66. Rohit, on the other hand, needed 104 matches (96 innings) to score the same number of runs at an average of 32.10.

india vs west indies 2019kl rahulvirat kohli

Related stories

India vs West Indies | Not Executing Our Plans Has Been the Story This Series: Kieron Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 11:51 AM IST

India vs West Indies | Not Executing Our Plans Has Been the Story This Series: Kieron Pollard

India vs West Indies | Know Where We Faltered, It's Work in Progress For Us: Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 11:59 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Know Where We Faltered, It's Work in Progress For Us: Pollard

Rohit Sharma Becomes LaLiga's First-ever Brand Ambassador in India
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 3:27 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Becomes LaLiga's First-ever Brand Ambassador in India

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more