Kohli, Rohit Consolidate Top Batting Positions; Bumrah Leads Bowlers in ODI rankings
India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma consolidated their top two positions in the batting chart, while pace ace Jasprit Bumrah continued to lead among bowlers in the ICC ODI Rankings issued on Monday
Kohli, Rohit Consolidate Top Batting Positions; Bumrah Leads Bowlers in ODI rankings
India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma consolidated their top two positions in the batting chart, while pace ace Jasprit Bumrah continued to lead among bowlers in the ICC ODI Rankings issued on Monday
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg All Fixtures
Team Rankings