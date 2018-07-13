Kohli, Sachin Lead the Way as Cricketers Pay Tribute to Hima Das for Scripting History

Hima Das of India, celebrates her victory in women's 400 meter race at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. (Image: AP)

What an incredible achievement for #HimaDas, the first Indian to win a Gold Medal in 400m Sprint at the World Under-20 Championship. The country is so proud of you! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 13, 2018

Incredible effort from Hima Das for winning gold medal for the country. No words can describe the feelings of this impeccable feat — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 13, 2018

Your 51.46 sec dash and years of hard work has paid off, #HimaDas. Many congratulations on winning Gold at the World U20 athletics championship. This is just the beginning of a new era. Many more to come. Keep up the hard work! #GoldenGirl #DreamsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/tL6tqq2hKI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2018

#HimaDas has not given us a medal but given us a hope. She has not only blazed the track with her footprints but national conscience as well @Ra_THORe @iaaforg — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 13, 2018

Inspiring to see how a talent can move the entire nation! That’s the beauty of sport, truly inspired and motivated to move forward! Bravo #HimaDas for showing the way forward! pic.twitter.com/cQq34bXONj — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) July 13, 2018

Congratulations to Golden Girl Hima Das! The nation is proud of you! What a remarkable achievement this... https://t.co/STT10IcfIM — BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2018

First Published: July 13, 2018, 9:50 PM IST