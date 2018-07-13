Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Kohli, Sachin Lead the Way as Cricketers Pay Tribute to Hima Das for Scripting History

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 13, 2018, 10:00 PM IST
Kohli, Sachin Lead the Way as Cricketers Pay Tribute to Hima Das for Scripting History

Hima Das of India, celebrates her victory in women's 400 meter race at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. (Image: AP)

Star Indian cricketers led by captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to sprinter Hima Das for her incredible achievement as she became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold at IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

The 18-year-old Das, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46s to win the gold.

Congratulating her for the achievement, captain Virat Kohli said, "What an incredible achievement for #HimaDas, the first Indian to win a Gold Medal in 400m Sprint at the World Under-20 Championship. The country is so proud of you!"
















BCCI too congratulated the sprinter on her achivement,




Das was overwhelmed with the accolades that came her way and thanked those who congratulated her.




Das was a favourite to win gold as she is the U-20 season leader in this quarter-mile event. Das clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400m final in Gold Coast in April.

Since then, she has gone onto improving her timings. She lowered the Indian U-20 record in 400m to 51.13 seconds while winning gold in the recent National Inter State Championships in Guwahati.

Also Watch

hima daskohli tendulkarOff The Fieldsachin tendulkarvirat kohli
First Published: July 13, 2018, 9:50 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking