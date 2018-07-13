Kohli, Sachin Lead the Way as Cricketers Pay Tribute to Hima Das for Scripting History

The 18-year-old Das, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46s to win the gold.
Congratulating her for the achievement, captain Virat Kohli said, "What an incredible achievement for #HimaDas, the first Indian to win a Gold Medal in 400m Sprint at the World Under-20 Championship. The country is so proud of you!"
What an incredible achievement for #HimaDas, the first Indian to win a Gold Medal in 400m Sprint at the World Under-20 Championship. The country is so proud of you!— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 13, 2018
Incredible effort from Hima Das for winning gold medal for the country. No words can describe the feelings of this impeccable feat— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 13, 2018
Your 51.46 sec dash and years of hard work has paid off, #HimaDas. Many congratulations on winning Gold at the World U20 athletics championship. This is just the beginning of a new era. Many more to come. Keep up the hard work! #GoldenGirl #DreamsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/tL6tqq2hKI— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2018
#HimaDas has not given us a medal but given us a hope. She has not only blazed the track with her footprints but national conscience as well @Ra_THORe @iaaforg— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 13, 2018
Inspiring to see how a talent can move the entire nation! That’s the beauty of sport, truly inspired and motivated to move forward! Bravo #HimaDas for showing the way forward! pic.twitter.com/cQq34bXONj— Murali Vijay (@mvj888) July 13, 2018
BCCI too congratulated the sprinter on her achivement,
Congratulations to Golden Girl Hima Das! The nation is proud of you! What a remarkable achievement this... https://t.co/STT10IcfIM— BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2018
Das was overwhelmed with the accolades that came her way and thanked those who congratulated her.
Das was a favourite to win gold as she is the U-20 season leader in this quarter-mile event. Das clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400m final in Gold Coast in April.
Since then, she has gone onto improving her timings. She lowered the Indian U-20 record in 400m to 51.13 seconds while winning gold in the recent National Inter State Championships in Guwahati.