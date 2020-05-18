Kohli Should Not Experiment With Team Selection: Kaif
In 2019, there was a lot of chopping and changing that was going on in the team, and that's the reason why India did not get a regular no. 4 for the World Cup. The result was that India were knocked out in the semis by New Zealand.
