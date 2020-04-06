Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Kohli, Tendulkar Among Cricketers to Participate in 'Lights Off' Show of Unity

A large part of India responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light up their homes with candles and flashlights

Cricketnext Staff |April 6, 2020, 9:32 AM IST
Kohli, Tendulkar Among Cricketers to Participate in 'Lights Off' Show of Unity

A large part of India responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light up their homes with candles and flashlights on Sunday night in solidarity for those fighting the COVID-19.

Indian cricketers, past and present, too participated in the show of unity.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma had an important message.

