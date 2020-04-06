Kohli, Tendulkar Among Cricketers to Participate in 'Lights Off' Show of Unity

A large part of India responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light up their homes with candles and flashlights on Sunday night in solidarity for those fighting the COVID-19.
Indian cricketers, past and present, too participated in the show of unity.
A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together https://t.co/EcmiX7EcoA— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020
A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together https://t.co/EcmiX7EcoA
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020
My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness. pic.twitter.com/tTheS9oO4I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2020
Let the light of positivity spread across the globe. Stay Strong India. We will overcome this very soon. Jai Hind. #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/YPfVP3X60A— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 5, 2020
Let the light of positivity spread across the globe. Stay Strong India. We will overcome this very soon. Jai Hind. #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/YPfVP3X60A
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 5, 2020
9 o clock 9 minutes!! #diyajalao pic.twitter.com/Ny4L2ncImx — lets stay indoors India (@ashwinravi99) April 5, 2020
To, all the doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, govt. employees, police and army personnel, media personnel, bankers, essentials’ shopkeepers and all other warriors fighting #COVID19We are in your debt and ever thankful.Jai Hind! #9baje9minute #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/eD3EW1ZISj— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2020
To, all the doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, govt. employees, police and army personnel, media personnel, bankers, essentials’ shopkeepers and all other warriors fighting #COVID19
We are in your debt and ever thankful.
Jai Hind! #9baje9minute #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/eD3EW1ZISj
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2020
Let there always be light in all our lives Stay positive. Lots of love and good health to all of you during these times. pic.twitter.com/QhcKMmO2Fz — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 5, 2020
The light will guide us home pic.twitter.com/sj1DtyfCT2— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 5, 2020
The light will guide us home pic.twitter.com/sj1DtyfCT2
— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 5, 2020
Stay indoors India, don’t go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020
Stay indoors India, don’t go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Kohli, Tendulkar Among Cricketers to Participate in 'Lights Off' Show of Unity
A large part of India responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light up their homes with candles and flashlights
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings