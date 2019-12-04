India vs West Indies | Kohli's Wicket is Key, Difficult Proposition to Get Him Out: Simmons
West Indies coach Phil Simmons says his bowlers will have to avoid being "too scared" of Virat Kohli when they take on India in a limited-overs series starting Friday as it will make the already difficult task of getting the Indian skipper out, tougher.
India vs West Indies | Kohli's Wicket is Key, Difficult Proposition to Get Him Out: Simmons
West Indies coach Phil Simmons says his bowlers will have to avoid being "too scared" of Virat Kohli when they take on India in a limited-overs series starting Friday as it will make the already difficult task of getting the Indian skipper out, tougher.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 4, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
India vs West Indies | We Are Underdogs Against India, but Anything is Possible: Kieron Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
West Indies Trying to Adapt to Indian Pitches: Rutherford
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Chris Gayle Takes a 'Break', To Skip India ODIs
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings