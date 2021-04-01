- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
Koi Bhi Use Mandir ka Ghanta Samajhke Bajake Chale Jara Tha: Suresh Raina on Rishabh Pant
Former India player Suresh Raina has said Rishabh Pant will serve Indian cricket for the next 10 to 15 years if not more.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 1, 2021, 4:47 PM IST
Former India player and Chennai Superkings star Suresh Raina has come out and defended Rishabh Pant. Recalling his bad days after 2019 World Cup when Pant was hooted, Raina said everyone was criticising the wicket-keeper batsman for no reason.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: CSK’s Hazlewood Opts of Tournament, Third Australian After Marsh & Philippe to do so
“Koi bhi use mandir ka ghanta samajhke bajake chale jara tha, (everyone was criticising him).” First, since the Australia tour he has looked like scoring big in every innings. Against Jack Leach it felt like he would hit a six off every ball. For a stroke player like him, you need to give him the license to hit. Sometime, when he gets out playing the big shots, you need to support him,” Raina told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.
“Like what Brian Lara used to say. When the time is good such players score a lot of runs but when it’s a tough time those runs should be a reminder of the player’s ability. He needs to be backed and Virat is doing it. Pant is here to stay for 10 to 15 years,” he added.
Raina who is all set to feature in the IPL 2021 sounded confident for the tournament up ahead. The return of Raina especially will be a piece of welcome news for CSK fans after their ‘Chinna thalla’ missed the entirety of last season in the United Arab Emirates because of family issues. In Raina’s absence, CSK’s batting struggled to put up big runs regularly as the youngsters barring Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to take the opportunity and cement their place in the side.
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Preview – Can MS Dhoni’s Men Rewind the Clock in Potential Farewell Year?
Chennai finished seventh last year — their worst ever finish in the IPLand first time outside the playoffs spot — and will be looking to make amends and stage a strong comeback this season. The three-time champions made some astute signings in the IPL 2021 player auctions with the likes of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham and Cheteshwar Pujara joining the ranks along with some youngsters. CSK also bagged the services of Robin Uthappa, whom they traded with Rajasthan Royals before the auction.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule