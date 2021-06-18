KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Hong Kong All Stars T20 2021 Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders, June 19 07:00 AM IST

KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Kowloon Lions and Hong Kong Islanders Hong Kong All Stars T20 2021:

Hong Kong's most prestigious league, the HK All Stars T20 2021 edition which commenced on Thursday, June 17 is the latest the join tournament to join the slew of T20 tournaments around the world. Three teams namely – Kowloon Lions, Hong Kong Islanders and New Territories Tigers compete across four days, with the finals slated for June 20. Top two sides will compete in the summit clash while the third team will have to return home.

In today’s match the Kowloon Lions square off against the Hong Kong Islanders at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground – Turf, in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on Saturday. The match will begin at 07:00 AM (IST). Defending Champions Kowloon Lions lost the season opener against the New Territories Tigers by nine runs.

Meanwhile, previous edition’s runners-up Hong Kong Islanders will play back-to-back matches in this year’s season opener. First, they will be up against the Lions against whom they lost in the finals in March this year. While in the second, they will face the New Territories Tigers at the same venue at 11:00 AM (IST).

Both sides will try to better their chances for the summit clash

Ahead of the match between Kowloon Lions and Hong Kong Islanders; here is everything you need to know:

KOL vs HKI Telecast

Not televised in India.

KOL vs HKI Live Streaming

Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

KOL vs HKI Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 19 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, in Mong Kok, Hong Kong and begins at 07:00 AM IST.

KOL vs HKI captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Aizaz Khan

Vice-captain: Nizakat Khan

KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jamie Atkinson

Batsmen: Aizaz Khan, Ninad Shah, Rory Cox

All-rounders: Ehsan Khan, Dan Pascoe, Akbar Khan, Nizakat Khan

Bowlers: Billal Akhtar, Niaz Ali, Ayush Shukla

KOL vs HKI Probable XIs

Kowloon Lions: Aizaz Khan, Hayden Botfield, Rory Cox, Dhananjay Rao, Gandeep Sandhu, Vikas Sharma, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Ayaz, Zeeshan Ali (WK)

Hong Kong Islanders: Waqas Khan, Ninad Shah, Jamie Atkinson (WK), Jack Metters, Ashley Caddy, Ehsan Khan, Akbar Khan, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Versfeld, Ayush Shukla

