KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction For Hong Kong ODD 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders, December 16, 7:00 AM IST

KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong ODD 2021 match between Kowloon Lions and Hong Kong Islanders: The second One Day match between Kowloon Lions and Hong Kong Islanders will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok at 7:00 AM IST on December 16, Thursday. The first match between the two sides saw Hong Kong Islanders recording a win by seven wickets.

It was an easy victory for Islanders as Kowloon bowlers didn’t show discipline or resistance with the ball. Batting first, Kowloon Lions ended up with 299 runs on the scoreboard. Chasing the total, Hong Kong didn’t face many difficulties courtesy of Martin Coetzee. Martin slammed not out 157 runs off 120 balls to power his team a seven-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Waqas Khan and Aizaz Khan were the only positives for Kowloon Lions as the two batters hammered 122 and 104 runs respectively. The lions will have the last chance on Thursday to make a comeback and level the three-match series by 1-1.

Ahead of the match between Kowloon Lions and Hong Kong Islanders; here is everything you need to know:

KOL vs HKI Telecast

The KOL vs HKI match will not be telecast in India.

KOL vs HKI Live Streaming

The Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

KOL vs HKI Match Details

The KOL vs HKI match will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok at 7:00 AM IST on December 16, Thursday.

KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aizaz Khan

Vice-Captain: Martin Coetzee

Suggested Playing XI for KOL vs HKI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jamie Atkinson

Batters: Martin Coetzee, Waqas Barkat, Ninad Shah

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Dan Pascoe, Nizakat Khan

Bowlers: Ghazanfar Mohammad, Ali Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed

KOL vs HKI Probable XIs

Kowloon Lions: Waqas Khan, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Shahid Wasif, Ninad Shah, Simandeep Singh, Jayden Botfield, Dan Pascoe, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Aftab Hussain, Mohsin Khan

Hong Kong Islanders: Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Jamie Atkinson, Babar Hayat, Waqas Barkat, Martin Coetzee, Ehsan Ayaz, Ehsan Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Ali Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here