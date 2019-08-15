Kolkata Knight Riders Appoint Brendon McCullum as Head Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed their former captain and New Zealand start Brendon McCullum as the head coach for the upcoming IPL season.
McCullum, who began his IPL career with blistering knock of 158 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 in the inaugural IPL game, will be taking over from the South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis under whom KKR finished fifth in the 2019 season of the tournament.
KKR recently announced that they were parting ways with Kallis, their head coach, and Simon Katich, the assistant coach who was also the head coach at Trinbago.
On accepting the job McCullum said, “It is a great honour to take on this responsibility. The Knight Rider franchise in IPL and CPL have become iconic and have set the standard for franchise cricket. We have fantastic squads in both KKR and TKR and I along with the support staff will be looking to build on the success both franchises have enjoyed.
The former captain was closely associated with KKR as a player from 2008-2010 and then 2012-2013. He was also part of the Trinidad Knight Rider squad between 2016-2018, when they won back to back titles in 2017 and 2018. In December 2018 however, McCullum went unsold at the IPL auction.
In the IPL, McCullum has also turned out for the Kochi Tuskers, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions and the Royal Challengers Bangalore too.
McCullum, who most recently turned out for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 in Canada, announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket less than two weeks ago.
The 37-year-old was also set to turn out in the Euro T20 Slam with Glasgow, but retired earlier than expected.
