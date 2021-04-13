- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021, KKR vs MI Probable 11s: Who Can Make The Cut For Match no 5 in Chennai?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Predicted Probable 11s.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
The 5th match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a thrilling encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 13, Tuesday. The two teams experienced contrasting fortunes in their first encounter of IPL 2021 while playing at the same ground in Chennai. The defending champions will be looking forward to opening their account in the T20 Extravaganza as they lost their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by two wickets. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on the other hand, will be buzzing with confidence as they registered a comprehensive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs and will hope to carry forward the winning momentum.
KKR vs MI IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Live Streaming
Star Sports Network has acquired all the rights of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Thus, KKR vs MI match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels. Also, the fans can tune in to platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV app to watch the match live online.
KKR vs MI IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Match Details
April 13 – 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
KKR vs MI IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Macro Jansen, Rahul Chahar/Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
KKR vs MI IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh , Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarty.
