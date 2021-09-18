Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021: Remaining Fixtures, Updated Squad, Match Timings And Venues

The two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders will kick-off their campaign of the second leg against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 20, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Kolkata-based outfit will play their first game of UAE leg in Abu Dhabi and the match is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

The Eoin Morgan-led team had a horrific run in the first leg of the league and will aim to put up a better show in the concluding phase of the marquee event. KKR won just two out of their opening seven games and were languishing at the seventh spot in the IPL table. Their two wins came against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and sixth-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS).

So far, middle-order batsman Nitish Rana is the most successful batter in the KKR unit with 207 runs under his belt from seven games. He also struck two fifties in the 20-overs format franchise event. The second cricketer on this list is Rahul Tripathi with 187 runs.

Have a look at KKR’s updated calendar:

September 20: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Venue: Abu Dhabi, Time: 7.30 pm IST)

September 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (Venue: Abu Dhabi, Time: 7.30 pm IST)

September 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (Venue: Abu Dhabi, Time: 03.30 pm IST)

September 28: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals (Venue: Sharjah, Time: 03.30 pm IST)

October 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (Venue: Dubai, Time: 07.30 pm IST)

October 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Venue: Dubai, Time: 07.30 pm IST)

October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (Venue: Sharjah, Time: 07.30 pm IST)

KKR updated squad: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here