Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by KKR on Day 2

KKR IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders bought five players on the first day of the mega auction held on Saturday. They bought back the likes of Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana among others.

However, their costliest purchase on Day 1 was the highly-rated middle-order batter and a strong captaincy candidate Shreyas Iyer. They went all out for the India batter and got him for Rs 12.25 crore.

From their budget of Rs 90 crore, KKR have already spent Rs 77.35 crore in retaining and buying nine players. Now, with Rs 12.25 crore available, they would be aiming to fill the remaining 16 open slots on the second and final day.

Here’s how KKR spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction

Players Bought on Day 1

Shreyas Iyer – Rs 12.25 crore Pat Cummins – Rs 7.25 crore Nitish Rana – Rs 8 crore Shivam Mavi – Rs 7.25 crore Sheldon Jackson – Rs 60 lakh

Here are the players bought by KKR on Day 2: To be Updated

Ajinkya Rahane - Rs 1 crore

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here