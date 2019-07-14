Kolkata Knight Riders Part Ways With Coaches Kallis & Katich

Kolkata Knight Riders have parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich as part of a reshuffle to their team management, the franchise announced on Sunday (July 14).
This ends a nine-year association that Kallis and Katich have shared with the KKR team, first as players and then as coaches.
Kallis was appointed as head coach back in 2015, taking over from Trevor Bayliss, the current England coach. Katich was also brought into the setup around the same time and under the duo, KKR have achieved plenty of important milestones including three consecutive playoff appearances from 2016 to 2018. They, however, failed to make the cut in 2019.
Under Kallis and Katich, KKR won 32 out of 61 games. The Kolkata franchise finished fifth in 2019, losing out on net run rate. There were also reports of infighting between the team management and players with Andre Russell being more than vocal about it in various press conferences.
KKR CEO Venky Mysore though suggested that Kallis could be part of the franchise's plans in future.
"Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family and will always remain so," Mysore said, while announcing the changes. "We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Riders brand as a global brand."
Kallis too released a statement saying it was "time to explore new opportunities."
"After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and Head Coach, it's time to explore new opportunities," Kallis said. "I would to like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories."
