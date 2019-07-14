starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

14 July, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders Part Ways With Coaches Kallis & Katich

Cricketnext Staff |July 14, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Part Ways With Coaches Kallis & Katich

Kolkata Knight Riders have parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich as part of a reshuffle to their team management, the franchise announced on Sunday (July 14).

This ends a nine-year association that Kallis and Katich have shared with the KKR team, first as players and then as coaches.

Kallis was appointed as head coach back in 2015, taking over from Trevor Bayliss, the current England coach. Katich was also brought into the setup around the same time and under the duo, KKR have achieved plenty of important milestones including three consecutive playoff appearances from 2016 to 2018. They, however, failed to make the cut in 2019.

Under Kallis and Katich, KKR won 32 out of 61 games. The Kolkata franchise finished fifth in 2019, losing out on net run rate. There were also reports of infighting between the team management and players with Andre Russell being more than vocal about it in various press conferences.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore though suggested that Kallis could be part of the franchise's plans in future.

"Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family and will always remain so," Mysore said, while announcing the changes. "We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Riders brand as a global brand."

Kallis too released a statement saying it was "time to explore new opportunities."

"After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and Head Coach, it's time to explore new opportunities," Kallis said. "I would to like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories."

 Katich also coached the team's CPL franchise, Trinbago Knight Riders and helped them win two back to back titles in 2017 and 2018. His association with Trinbago also comes to an end.

KKR is yet to name replacements for the duo.

Indian Premier LeagueiplJacques Kalliskolkata knight ridersSimon katichVenky Mysore

Related stories

Yuvraj Singh Rues Not Settling With Any One IPL Team
Cricketnext Staff | July 9, 2019, 5:41 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh Rues Not Settling With Any One IPL Team

BCCI Ethics Officer Firm on ‘One Man, One Post’ for VVS Laxman
Devadyuti Das | July 6, 2019, 2:02 PM IST

BCCI Ethics Officer Firm on ‘One Man, One Post’ for VVS Laxman

Bumrah Impressed by Elder Lady's Imitation of His Action
Cricketnext Staff | July 14, 2019, 2:03 AM IST

Bumrah Impressed by Elder Lady's Imitation of His Action

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more