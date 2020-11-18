Kolkata Knight Riders Should be Doing a Lot Better, Says Ajit Agarkar

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Agarkar opined that although Chennai Super Kings need a bit of restructuring, but it's the Kolkata franchise that really need to get the thing going for them.

“CSK certainly need a little bit of restructuring. But the one team I hope plays better or plays a bit more consistently, is KKR. I think KKR certainly has a lot of match winners in them or T20 specialists if you like. They should be doing a lot better. There were in better positions, changed the captain for some reason midway through and you could see that there was something not right in the camp."

Agarklar who was part of the Knight Riders’ setup in the inaugural IPL, said a team like KKR must perform better with the kind of players in its setup.

“I think it has happened before as well and somehow, they scrapped through to the playoffs. They have got far too good a team to be as inconsistent, T20 format is very difficult to be consistent, but they have got far too good a team to be that. So, I hope they get those things right. And specially, get the leadership, whoever it is and stick to it during the course of the season,” he added.

KKR couldn’t make it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season in the IPL, finishing the season at fifth position.