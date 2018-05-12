Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
KKR Smash Records After Posting Humongous Score in Indore

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 12, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
Sunil Narine in action against Kings XI Punjab. (BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders smashed quite a few records as they posted 245/6 while batting first against the Kings XI Punjab in Indore on Saturday.

They comfortably posted their highest score in all seasons so far, surpassing 222/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008. It was also the highest total ever conceded by Kings XI Punjab.

As far as the highest total ever in IPL is concerned, this was the fourth highest ever but the highest this season.

Table1

Table2

Table3

A 23-ball 50 from skipper Dinesh Karthik coupled with Sunil Narine's 36-ball 75 helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pile up 245/6 in 20 overs against Kings XI Punjab in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Holkar Stadium here on Saturday.

Narine set the stage for a big score, his whirlwind innings studded with nine fours and four sixes.

Narine was involved in a 75-run stand for the second wicket with Robin Uthappa (24; 17b; 2x4, 1x6) while Karthik, who hit five boundaries and three sixes, joined hands with Andre Russell (31; 14b; 2x4, 3x6) for a 76-run fourth wicket partnership off just 31 balls.

KKR never let their foot off the gas and scored 139 runs in the last 10 overs.

In the final over, 17 runs came off Barinder Sran (1/48) as Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 16 off 8 balls alongwith Javon Searles (6), making his IPL debut.

For the hosts, purple cap holder Australian pacer Andrew Tye (4/41) was by far the pick of the bowlers.

KKR were given a good start by opener Chris Lynn and Narine with the visitors racing to 59/1 after six overs.

Lynn 27 (17b 2x4 2x6) looked tentative from the outset, almost chopping the ball onto his stumps in only the second and third ball of the match off Mohit Sharma. On both occassions, the ball went to the fine leg boundary.

The dashing Australian was removed by the brilliant Tye to bring Uthappa to the crease.

Along with Narine, the pair helped KKR to 106/1 after 10 overs. Narine was severe to Barinder Sran (x/xx) in the 11th over, hitting him for two sixes and a four.

First Published: May 12, 2018, 6:21 PM IST

