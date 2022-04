Kolkata Knight Riders squad against Delhi Capitals: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 19

Delhi Capitals-led by Rishabh Pant will be desperate to see a win coming their way when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming game on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer-led side, meanwhile, will look to record their third consecutive victory of the season over the weekend. They humbled Mumbai Indians in their most recent fixture by five wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for 2022 IPL: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

Delhi Capitals squad for 2022 IPL: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi

