Kolkata Knight Riders Squad Against Gujarat Titans: Probable Playing 11s for KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Match

Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to get back on the track when they have a face-off with Gujarat Titans. Shreyas Iyer & men are going through tough time in the league as they have suffered three consecutive losses till now.

The team needs to improve in all three facets to find their way back to victory. With the bat, Shreyas Iyer has been the backbone of Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the lack of support from Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana has resulted in the downfall of the franchise. Andre Russell also needs to be consistent with his performances.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

There are troubles for KKR with the ball as well. Umesh Yadav looked good in the first few games but he has conceded a lot of runs in the past two matches. Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins have looked out of form right from the beginning.

Though most of the players have failed to make an impact so far, KKR are unlikely to bring a change in their playing XI. The team fielded its best playing XI against Rajasthan Royals and is likely to continue with the same.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are enjoying a dream debut. They have excelled in all three facets of the game. GT find themselves in the first place in the points table with ten points from five wins and one loss.

The franchise is expected to make one change as Hardik Pandya will be most likely to play the Saturday match. With the return of Hardik to the team, Alzarri Joseph will have to go back to the bench.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Pat Cummins

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi

Gujarat Titans’ Squad: Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here