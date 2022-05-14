Kolkata Knight Riders Squad Against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 61

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad, Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 Match 61: Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to find their momentum in this edition of IPL, but the team has somehow managed to keep its chances of a playoff qualification alive despite all the hiccups. KKR will have to win all their remaining matches to get to 14 points and have a mathematical chance for a playoff berth.

After being put in to bat first in their last encounter against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata got off to a sturdy start thanks to Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. Banking on Iyer and Nitish Rana’s 43s, the team looked set to get close to 200. However, a 5-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah limited Kolkata to 165 as the team could get only 25 runs in the last five overs.

Mumbai Indians batters failed to carry the momentum and the team eventually was bowled out at 113, giving a 52-run victory to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to break their losing streak as they face Kolkata at Pune’s MCA Stadium on May 14. The Kane Williamson side suffered a 67-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing. Chasing a target of 193, Hyderabad was bowled out for 125. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga starred with a five-wicket haul for RCB in this match.

Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Staring XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for 2022 IPL: Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Chamika Karunaratne

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for 2022 IPL: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

