Kolkata Knight Riders versus Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020, Match 46 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders versus Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020, Match 46 Predicted XIs l Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will encounter Kings XI Punjab in a jaw-clenching match on October 26, Monday. The Kolkata based outfit will take on the KL Rahul and co. in Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The current footing of both the teams is on a better side as the two sides were winners in their respective last outings. While Eoin Morgan and team crushed the then table toppers Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, the KXIP have been on a one direction winning streak.

KKR registered a thrilling victory against the Shreyas Iyer-led side on October 24. The players put their opponents in place by taking a 59 run victory home. However, they would need to stick to their progressive form to successfully remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

So far, the head-to-head record of KKR vs KXIP in the 26 times they played is 18-8. In their last encounter, the KKR defeated the Punjab team by just 2 runs. They secured a narrow victory from their opponents. Former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik contributed significant runs and Sunil Narine with Prasidh Krishna clinched crucial wickets denying the Punjab team a Super Over.

Meanwhile, the Punjab side has been surprising each time with their resurgence. The batting line-up and the bowlers attack are well balanced, as seen in the last few matches. The last time against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KXIP players proved their dedication by not leaving any room for doubt. They fought till the end and were able to defend a low score of 124.

Given the current 4th spot of KKR and 5th standing of KXIP on the points table, the upcoming match in Sharjah could be an incredible cliff-hanger. Both the sides will battle fiercely for the most crucial two points now.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI against Kings XI Punjab :

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders:

KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal/Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell/James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh