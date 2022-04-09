Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rishabh Pant and co will look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats on Sunday when they will go up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Delhi Capitals will come into this game after losing back-to-back games at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). However, the good news is that both encounters were a close affair.

Australian ace David Warner and South African pace sensation Anrich Nortje were added to Delhi’s squad for their previous game against Lucknow, however, the duo failed in making an impression and it would be interesting to see whether the two stars would be able to retain their spot for this contest or not.

Kolkata recorded a resounding five wickets victor over their old nemesis Mumbai Indians (MI) last time out, courtesy of Pat Cummins’ joint-fastest fifty in the tournament, and they will aim to continue their winning march against Delhi.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?

The 19th IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 10, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

