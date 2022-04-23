Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will aim to continue their domination in the Indian Premier League 2022 as they will square off against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Titans have been sensational in the league as they have lost just one from their five league matches.

The team outshined Chennai Super Kings in its last game by three wickets. It was a close encounter but a masterclass by David Miller took the team home in the very last over. GT were given a target of 170 runs in 20 overs. The team made a poor start but Miller smacked not out 94 runs off just 51 balls. Rashid Khan also flaunted his batting skills as he made 40 runs after facing 21 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are having a rollercoaster ride in IPL 2022. The team has won just three league matches while four games didn’t go as per the plan. In their last game, the bowlers were disappointed the most as Rajasthan Royals scored 217 runs while batting first.

KKR gave a good fight with Shreyas Iyer scoring 85 runs. However, a five-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal spoiled the evening for Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) start?

The 35th IPL 2022 match will be played at 03:30 pm IST on April 23, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs GT IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Gujarat Titans: Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Pat Cummins

KKR vs GT IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia

