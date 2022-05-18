Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to secure a victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday in IPL to stay alive in the race for IPL playoff. Kolkata and Lucknow will take on each other at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai.

Kolkata come into the fixture after securing a convincing 54-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last encounter. Sixth-placed Kolkata have so far bagged 12 points from 13 matches.

Third-placed Lucknow will need to beat Kolkata to earn their place in the IPL playoff. The KL Rahul-led side come into the fixture after enduring two back-to-back losses in their last two matches.

What date IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played?

The 66th IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place on May 18, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible Starting XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

