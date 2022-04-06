Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will meet a struggling Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 will be played on April 6 at 07:30 pm.

KKR are currently placed second on the points table with 2 wins from 3 games. They come to this match after defeating Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians would be looking for their first win of the IPL. They lost both their games to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively and are at 8th on the points table.

Mumbai Indians would look up to skipper and dashing opener Rohit Sharma to get their first points in IPL 2022. For KKR Umesh Yadav will continue to be the mainstay of their bowling having taken 8 wickets from 3 matches.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The 13th IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will take place on April 6, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR)vs Mumbai Indians (MI)begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR)vs Mumbai Indians (MI)match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR)vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Staring XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

