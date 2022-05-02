Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will play for the second time in the Indian Premier League 2022 on Monday. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan Royals will have an edge as they defeated KKR in their last game by seven runs.

It was an exceptional batting performance by RR. The team smacked 217 runs in their 20 overs on the back of a century by Jos Buttler. Chasing the total, KKR put up a good fight as skipper Shreyas Iyer added 85 runs to the scoreboard. However, the bowling brilliance of Yuzvendra Chahal restricted the team to 210 runs.

In the overall performance also, Rajasthan are ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders. RR have almost confirmed their qualification for the second round with six wins from nine games.

KKR, on the other hand, have just three wins from nine league games to their name. Shreyas Iyer’s team is almost out of the race. They need to win all the upcoming games to stand an outside chance of qualification.

When will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) start?

The 47th IPL 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on May 02, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs RR IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana

KKR vs RR IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders: Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer

