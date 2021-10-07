Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs: Unchanged Team for KKR Likely, Unadkat May Get a Look in

Kolkata currently have 12 points from 13 matches, and a win here would take them to 14, the maximum number of points Mumbai Indians could achieve if they win their last match, which is scheduled to take place on Friday. If KKR wins tonight they are most certain to qualify because of their superior net runrate.

Eoin Morgan’s side has had a mixed bag in the second leg of the tournament so far, winning four and losing two games.

Their batting have looked better than in IPL 2021 phase one with their top order consisting of Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill all firing. Their bowling too have looked finer with both Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine among the wickets. Lockie Ferguson has also stepped up for the Knights.

As for Rajasthan Royals, they are out of the race, languishing at the seventh spot in the eight-team standings with 10 points from 13 games.

Their season just could not materialise this year, and they have been hit hard by the form of their Indian batsmen. Barring Yashahvi Jaiswal and, to some extent, skipper Sanju Samson, the team’s Indian batsmen lacked intent.

With Mustafizur Rahaman as their most experienced overseas signing and young Chetan Sakariya in the ranks, RR’s bowling is a bit thin on experience.