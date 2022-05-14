Kolkata Knight vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperately seeking a victory when they will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL on Saturday. Hyderabad come into the fixture after suffering four back-to-back defeats.

On the other hand, Kolkata will eye to put on an all-around show in their upcoming game. KKR, in their last game, registered a 52-run win against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, Kolkata had posted a total of 165/9 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians, during their run chase, failed to put up a strong fight as they were bundled out for a paltry total of 113 in 17.3 overs.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently at the seventh spot in the IPL standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s (May 14) IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?

The 61st IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on May 14, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

