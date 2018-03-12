Kolkata Police Writes to BCCI, Asks for Shami's Travel Details

This latest development has been confirmed to News18 by a senior Kolkata Police officer, who spoke on conditions of anonymity. Mohammed Shami's last match on the tour to South Africa was the third Test in Johannesburg, in which the pacer played a starring role to help India register a victory.
In the wake of the allegations made by the cricketer's wife, the BCCI has kept Shami’s contract on hold.
Speaking to News18 on the issue of Shami's contract, Ushanath Banerjee, Ombudsman-cum-ethics Officer of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and former BCCI principal legal advisor, said, “I don’t know that exact reason on why his contract was put on hold by the BCCI. But if the reason is his recent controversies with his wife, then I think this is illogical. No way BCCI can hold someone’s contract on hold on this ground.”
“If there are some serious charges against him which violates BCCI rules then I see there is a genuine reason. But based on mere allegations poured by his wife – BCCI cannot hold back his contract. This will led to serious impact on Shami’s performance in future matches,” he added.
On March 8, Hasin – who alleged that her husband is having illicit affairs with several women – claimed that Shami (on his way back from South Africa last month) had stayed at a hotel in Dubai while the rest of his teammates returned to India.
She has also alleged that Shami could be involved in match fixing as he accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. “He agreed to accept the money after being convinced by one England-based Mohammed Bhai. There is a proof. This could be linked to match fixing. Shami checked into a hotel on February 18 with the woman. He came back to India the next day,” she had said.
Hasin was a former Kolkata-based model and cheerleader for an IPL team. She met Shami in 2011 and got married. The couple has a four-year-old daughter Airah.
She uploaded screenshots of her husband’s texts/photographs with other women on social media platform and that is how the entire episode came in the public domain.
Hasin went a step further against her husband and alleged that she was even forced by Shami to have physical relationship with his brother.
Meanwhile, the cricketer has rubbished all the allegations. “I always stood beside her and I don’t know why she is behaving like this now. I still believe that the issue could be reslved through talks.”
On match fixing charges, he had said, “I will prefer to die than involved in such anti-national act.”
Last week, based on Hasin’s complaint of domestic violence and infidelity - the Kolkata Police booked Shami and four of his family members under various non-bailable and bailable sections. Shami’s brother has been also been booked with an additional charge of sexual assault.
The case was registered under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty), 376 (punishment for rape), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
