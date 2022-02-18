Kolkata Weather Update and Pitch Report, India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for today’s IND vs WI match

Men in Blue will aim to get over and done with the three-match T20I series on Friday. India and West Indies will play the second T20 International of the three-match series on February 18 at the Eden Gardens. India are leading the series by 1-0 following their victory in the first game by six wickets.

India were perfect on the field both with the bat and the ball while the Indies were again let down by the batters. It was again another collapse of the visitors as they quickly went from 72 for three to 135 for six.

Kieron Pollard’s side needs to do some serious introspection to bounce back stronger in the second T20I and level the series.

Weather report

Sunny weather conditions are likely during the second T20 International between India and West Indies. The forecast for Eden Gardens suggests no interruption by the rain on Friday while the temperature is likely to range from 22 degrees celsius to 29 degrees celsius. Talking about humidity and wind speed, they can be around 45 percent and 11 km/h.

Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata is a batting track. The ball will come nicely on the bat and the shorter boundaries will also act as a massive advantage for the willow wielders. The spinners are likely to receive some assistance from the pitch. Dew can be an important factor in the second innings and thus the captain winning the toss should opt to bowl first.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here