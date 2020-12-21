KP vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan Second XI ODD, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KP vs NOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KP vs NOR Dream11 Best Picks / KP vs NOR Dream11 Captain / KP vs NOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are set to clash with Northern in Match 12 of the ongoing Pakistan Second XI ODD tournament. The two teams currently occupy the bottom two positions in the points table as both have won just one match each and lost two. Northern are slightly better in terms of run rate and hence placed higher. In their last match, they barely managed to scrape out a win over Southern Punjab by 1 wicket. They would try to build on that when they face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who lost their previous match to Sindh. The two teams seem evenly matched and a close contest can be expected here. The match will begin at 10 am IST on Tuesday.

December 22 – 10:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

KP vs NOR Pakistan Second XI ODD, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI probable playing 11 against Northern 2nd XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Arif Shah, Ashfaq Ahmed, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Sarwar, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Aamer Khan

KP vs NOR Pakistan Second XI ODD, Northern 2nd XI probable playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI: Kashif Iqbal, Naved Malik, Shoaib Ahmed, Abdul Faseeh, Umar Waheed, Sohail Akhtar, Umair Masood (WK), Aamer Jamal, Fahran Shafiq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad