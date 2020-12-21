- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
KP vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan Second XI ODD, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KP vs NOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KP vs NOR Dream11 Best Picks / KP vs NOR Dream11 Captain / KP vs NOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are set to clash with Northern in Match 12 of the ongoing Pakistan Second XI ODD tournament. The two teams currently occupy the bottom two positions in the points table as both have won just one match each and lost two. Northern are slightly better in terms of run rate and hence placed higher. In their last match, they barely managed to scrape out a win over Southern Punjab by 1 wicket. They would try to build on that when they face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who lost their previous match to Sindh. The two teams seem evenly matched and a close contest can be expected here. The match will begin at 10 am IST on Tuesday.
PHOTOS: Yearender 2020: In Pics - KL Rahul, Dawid Malan and Other Top Ten Runs-getters in T20I This Year
KP vs NOR Pakistan Second XI ODD, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Live Streaming
All matches of the Pakistan Second XI ODD can be watched online on FanCode.
KP vs NOR Pakistan Second XI ODD, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
KP vs NOR Pakistan Second XI ODD, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI: Match Details
December 22 – 10:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi
Pakistan Second XI ODD KP vs NOR Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI
Pakistan Second XI ODD KP vs NOR Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI captain: Naved Malik
Pakistan Second XI ODD KP vs NOR Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI vice-captain: Asif Afridi
Pakistan Second XI ODD KP vs NOR Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI wicketkeeper: Umair Masood
Pakistan Second XI ODD KP vs NOR Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI batsmen: Sahibzada Farhan, Arif Shah, Naved Malik, Shoaib Ahmed
Pakistan Second XI ODD KP vs NOR Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI all-rounders: Asif Afridi, Mohammad Mohsin, Sohail Akhtar
Pakistan Second XI ODD KP vs NOR Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI bowlers: Mohammad Sarwar, Aamer Khan, Salman Irshad
KP vs NOR Pakistan Second XI ODD, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI probable playing 11 against Northern 2nd XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Arif Shah, Ashfaq Ahmed, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Sarwar, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Aamer Khan
KP vs NOR Pakistan Second XI ODD, Northern 2nd XI probable playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI: Kashif Iqbal, Naved Malik, Shoaib Ahmed, Abdul Faseeh, Umar Waheed, Sohail Akhtar, Umair Masood (WK), Aamer Jamal, Fahran Shafiq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking