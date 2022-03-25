KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 match, March 25, 6:30 pm IST

KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 match between King Price Kings and M&M Signs Strikers: King Price Kings will play against M&M Signs Strikers in the fifth match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 2022. The match will be conducted at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on March 25, Friday. Both the teams will be high on confidence as they made a promising start to the league.

King Price Kings thrashed MR24/7 Emergency Services in their opening match by a massive margin of 91 runs. It was a complete performance by the team as they excelled in all the departments. Price Kings hammered 237 runs in their 20 overs as Gerrie Synman scored 84 runs. Chasing the total, MR24/7 were restricted at 146 runs.

M&M Signs Strikers were also brilliant in their opening game. They won over the two-time champion BA Blasting Namibia by 26 runs. Fungayi Hlupo Jr, Craig Williams, and Donovon Dominic Zealand picked two wickets each to successfully defend the total of 142 runs.

Ahead of the match between King Price Kings and M&M Signs Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

KPK vs MMSS Telecast

King Price Kings vs M&M Signs Strikers game will not be telecast in India.

KPK vs MMSS Live Streaming

The Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KPK vs MMSS Match Details

The match will be played at United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek at 6:30 pm IST on March 25, Friday.

KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Stephan Baard

Vice-Captain - Jonathan Smit

Suggested Playing XI for KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jean-Pierre Kotze

Batters: Malan Kruger, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams

All-rounders: Donovon Dominic Zealand, Jonathan Smit, Gerrie Snyman, Dirk Theunissen

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Danie van Schoor, Fungayi Hlupo Jr

KPK vs MMSS Probable XIs:

King Price Kings: Bernard Scholtz, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Gerrie Snyman, Jonathan Smit (c), Dirk Theunissen, Louis Peters, Jack Parker, Danie van Schoor, Joshuan Julius, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance, Erich von Molendorff (wk)

M&M Signs Strikers: Jan Balt, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams (c), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, JW Visagie (wk), Christiaan Delport, Fungayi Hlupo Jr, Fritz Coetzee, Malan Kruger, Shaun Fouche, Donovon Dominic Zealand

