Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

KPL Fixing Scandal: Karnataka Cricket Association Management Committee Member Held

So far, nine people including Shinde have been arrested. Tara was the first to be arrested in this case.

PTI |December 4, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
KPL Fixing Scandal: Karnataka Cricket Association Management Committee Member Held

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) management committee member Sudhindra Shinde was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the alleged match fixing in Karnataka Premier League, police said.

"The arrests so far are backed by a lot of evidences. On the basis of it, we are arresting them.

Sudhindra Shinde has been arrested on the basis of evidences," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters.

The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the matter, has grilled Shinde for two days and finally arrested.

He was the coach for Belagavi Panthers, one of the KPL teams.

"Shinde along with Ali Ashfaq Tara had allegedly fixed a few matches," a police officer told PTI.

The officer said Shinde would be taken into custody on Wednesday to further interrogate the involvement of others.

So far, nine people including Shinde have been arrested. Tara was the first to be arrested in this case.

The KPL spot fixing scandal came to light when Bhavesh Gulecha, bowler of Bellary Tuskers, lodged a complaint with the police against an International bookie Sayyam and drummer Bhavesh Bafna.

Rao asked the players and others involved inthe scam to turn approvers.

"Since lots of people are involved in this scandal, I have made it very clear that there is a provision of approver in the CrPC," Rao said.

"If they come and admit that they have committed a mistake, we will give them a status of approver and carry on our investigation.

This is the offer we are giving them," he explained.

Once turned approver, the people involved in the scandal not only confess to their crime but also provide details of it.

They can also bargain for their immunity.

Rao said cricket is a game loved by all and the CCB doesn't want to insult the game.

"We are taking into custody only the players, who have insulted the game. More than a sports, it has been reduced to a betting game used like gambling.

So, we have initiated all measures to take action against such people," he said.

Karnataka State Cricket AssociationKPL fixingSudhindra Shinde

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more