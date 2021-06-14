Krishnappa Gautam's Selection In Team India For Sri Lanka Tour Surprises Akash Chopra

Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra is surprised over the selection of Krishnappa Gautam in Team India for the Sri Lanka tour. Krishnappa’s name was not in the first T20 line-up and he did not play a single match in the IPL-2021, Chopra expressed in a video.

It’s a little unexpected that he was chosen for Team India, Chopra mentioned in his video.

Gautam was bought by Chennai Super Kings at a whopping Rs 9.25 crore.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20 matches during its Sri Lanka tour in July. Many people were surprised when Gautam was chosen for the series instead of Rahul Tewatia. Tewatia was a member of India’s T20 team against England earlier this year, although he did not feature in either of the matches.

Gautam is the only uncapped player in the side who did not appear in the opening leg of the Indian Premier League’s 14th edition. Chopra discussed it in a video on his YouTube channel, expressing surprise at Gautam’s selection over Tewatia.

“Rahul played matches for Rajasthan Royals, and his performance was fine, not great but not horrible either. Despite this, he was not chosen by the team. What do you make of this? ” Chopra remarked.

“Krishnappa Gautam’s name was not included in the previous selection, despite the fact that he had not played a single IPL match in the period. He was a member of skipper Dhoni’s squad but did not appear in any of the matches. This is a strange situation,” Chopra added.

India and Sri Lanka will play ODIs on July 13, 16, and 18, and T20 Internationals on July 21, 23, and 25.

